'We locked it down': Terriers outlast Bruins in penalty-filled affair

The Yorkton Terriers were able to withstand a late push by the Estevan Bruins, kicking off their 2022-23 schedule at home with a win.

The two clubs met for the second time in as many nights Saturday, in Yorkton’s Westland Insurance Arena.

Heading into the third period, it seemed as though the Terriers were in a position to run away with the back half of the home and home – but that ended up not being the case.

A late push by the defending Canalta Cup Champions fell just short with a 5-4 win by the hometown side. The game was filled with penalties, 21 infractions combined with a total of 66 minutes.

Terriers Head Coach and General Manager, Mat Hehr said the club faced adversity all night with penalty trouble.

“We battled through it, guys are blocking shots. Guys are really buying in, and I’m really proud of the guys to hold onto that lead,” Hehr said after the game.

“They (Estevan) came back. They had a great third period but, we locked it down defensively.”

The Terriers killed eight of their 10 penalties throughout the game, with a lot of credit sent to the penalty killers by Hehr in the opening game.

“Tyson Perkins on defense, I thought he probably blocked 15 to 20 shots on the kill. He was unreal … Basically, anyone who was on our penalty kill played lights out tonight,” Hehr said.

Caleb Allen made the start between the pipes for the dogs, his second start in as many nights.

The Colorado product made 27 saves in the win. Following the game, he said those special teams situations actually helped him.

“It’s a little difficult (to stay in a rhythm). But it kind of helps me stay engaged. We did a great job of just killing the penalties,” he said.

Hehr had a lot of praise for the newcomer, who took over the crease for the departed Yorkton-born Kael DePape.

“He was unreal tonight. Same thing as last night. Without him, I think it’s a much different result. That’s all we can ask for, he gave us a chance to win,” he said.

The Terriers forward group controlled the play for much of Saturday’s 60 minutes.

Hehr said the group is missing four of its top six players – including new captain Logan Cyca – so the sky is the limit for the offensive side of the puck for the team.

“Once we insert them back in the lineup, they’re going to add some speed and skill up there too. We’re excited to, hopefully, in a couple of weeks, we’ll be fully healthy and get the guys back in the lineup,” he said.

Yorkton’s goals all came from their forward core, Maddux Nollski, Aiden Knutson, Karsten Kruska, Greg Nelson and Pavel Mckenzie tickling the twine for the orange and black.

The Terriers also unveiled its retro third jerseys during the game, in celebration of the team’s 50th anniversary.

They’re next in action Wednesday at the Westland Insurance Arena, welcoming the visiting Weyburn Red Wings. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.