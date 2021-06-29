'We may have to hang in there a little bit longer': Pallister says caution is needed with possibility of early reopening

Less than a week since the province eased restrictions and moved out of the critical level, vaccination rates are nearing the targets set by the province for the next phase of reopening.

As of Tuesday, the province recorded 73.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 39.8 per cent had received the second dose.

The province has planned to move forward with the next stage of reopening if there is 75 per cent uptake with first doses and 50 per cent uptake with second doses by August 2.

Manitoba's premier said the next steps of reopening may come sooner than that, but caution is needed.

"I think it is just a very reasonable level of caution to make sure that we wait at least a couple weeks—we just opened up on Saturday," said Brian Pallister.

"We're on progress to meet that second mile stone a little sooner, and so depending on the health experts’ recommendations that may be a real possibility."

When asked about an early reopening on Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said at least one incubation cycle (two weeks) of the virus must pass before more restrictions are eased.

Pallister said Manitoba hit the third wave later than most other provinces, and so it is coming out of the third wave later as well.

"We may have to hang in there a little bit longer, but we are moving in the right direction and I think that is the important thing to remember."