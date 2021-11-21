'We miss her deeply': Family of Mackenzie Trottier ramps up search

The family of Mackenzie Trottier, a Saskatoon woman who went missing almost one year ago, has ramped up their search with a poster hanging event.

Mackenzie, 23, left her home in the 300 block of Trent Cres. on Dec. 21, 2020 and has not been found.

"She's been away from us for 8,040 hours, 335 days and we miss her deeply," Paul Trottier, Mackenzie's father, told the group of supporters at Saskatoon city hall Sunday morning.

Organizers gave out hundreds of missing posters of Mackenzie to family and friends and directed them to certain parts of the city to hang them up.

Similar events were also being held in Regina, Calgary and Edmonton on Sunday where the Trottier family has extended family, hoping to spread the word as far as possible.

"Seeing all these people out here on a cold morning is incredibly warming for our family, knowing that we have this kind of support. It really is spectacular," Paul said.

Mackenzie's younger sister Sadie, 19, said she had mixed emotions seeing people gathered to help find her sister.

"It's nice to see how many friends and family support us, but of course someone is missing and it's our big sister so it's kind of still a sad day," Sadie told CTV News.

She said her family has received help from all over the world and she’s surprised to see how many people want to help someone they didn't know.

Paul said while he might be biased, Mackenzie had a beautiful singing voice and remembers it fondly.

"I would love to hear her voice again, and I'd love to sing with her again outside in the wilderness."

Mackenzie is described as 5’0” tall, 145 lbs with blonde, medium-length hair which is shaved on the right side. She has green eyes, a fair complexion, broken front teeth and tattoo on her right ankle.

She is known to wear heavy eye makeup, black yoga pants, a heavy green jacket and carries a large purse.

A $20,000 reward for information leading to Mackenzie's safe return is currently being offered.