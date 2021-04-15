'We miss her': Family searching for Winnipeg woman missing for nearly a month

Family and friends of a missing Winnipeg woman are knocking on doors, putting up flyers, and using social media in hopes of finding her.

Klyona Sumner, 22, was last heard from on March 22.

“She’d gone to see her mother, and that was the very last time that we actually saw her, talked to her, anything,” said Elsie Cormier, Sumner’s second cousin.

Initially, Cormier said it was believed Sumner hadn’t made contact since March 14, but then they learned of her visit with her mother.

“She normally talks to her sister on a regular basis, and she just hasn’t reached out to anybody,” said Cormier. “We are concerned for her safety.”

Cormier said her cousin has been known to frequent both the West End and the North End, so that’s where they’re focusing their search efforts.

“We’re hoping to start here, talk with business owners because they seem to know the transients that are around,” Cormier said. “She is homeless, but she’s still a person.”

Cormier said Sumner lost her father to violence in November and has been struggling in the months since. She said her cousin has been battling with addiction.

“I’ve never seen her like that ever. Never known her to be like this. She’s gone, she’s lost, and she’s grieving.”

Cormier is hoping that by canvassing areas Sumner is known to frequent and by sharing updates through social media, she’ll be able to bring her cousin home safely.

“If you see her, tell her that we miss her, we love her. Reach out to us. We just want the best for her,” said Cormier.

“We’re willing to stand by her no matter what. We’ll protect her. If she’s scared, we’ll protect her.”

Cormier said family and friends will be gathering Thursday at 4 p.m. at Isabel Street and William Avenue, which is where Sumner was last seen, to search for her. She noted they will be following public health guidelines and will ensure people are wearing masks.

She said they’ll be searching for her as long as it takes.

“She’s our little lamb, and she’s got to come back to us.”

The Winnipeg Police Service said a missing persons report has been filed for Sumner. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Cormier said updates on search efforts and possible sightings will be shared on the Facebook page, ‘Bring Klyona Home.’