'We miss him and we need him': Man’s suspicious disappearance worries family
The search for a man reported missing took an ominous turn Friday afternoon when Sarnia police declared his disappearance suspicious.
“I love you and I miss you,” uttered Sarah Kingyens to a photo of Trevor Chaput on her phone.
The family of the 33-year old are worried after his disappearance last month.
“Come home safely. That’s what I would say to him. We miss him and we need him,” said Kingyens, a close family member.
According to Sarnia police, Chaput was reported missing July 6 by his family and his disappearance is now considered suspicious.
He’s described as a white man, about 5’6”, 160 lbs with a scar on his cheek and tattoos of the Scorpio and Leo astrological signs on his chest.
“We are not just asking for information about where Mr Chaput is, but information about when they may have seen him last, where they may have seen him last,” said Const. Giovanni Sottosanti.
It was June 24 on Cherry Drive when his family last saw him.
“He had gotten a ride home from an old friend, an old family friend. That was our last confirmed sighting,” said Kingyens.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarnia police, or CrimeStoppers anonymously.
