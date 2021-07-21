'We miss him': Family of Manitoba man missing more than a year makes plea for information

The family of a Manitoba man who has been missing for more than a year is urging anyone with information to speak to police.

“We miss him – his humour, honesty, and caring; his love of music and sharing his detailed knowledge of NHL hockey,” Julie Hawkins, mother of Christopher Peter Hawkins who has been missing since May 2020, said in a news release.

“His cat Wendy still sleeps on his bed, missing him and hoping he’ll come home. We are all praying for his safety and while we keep searching, we need the help of people who may know something to come forward to police.”

Hawkins, 48, who went by Peter, went missing on May 29, 2020, when he took a taxi from the RM of Ste. Anne to Betula Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Mounties said he was last seen walking towards a path leading to the provincial campground, while wearing a red t-shirt and grey pants.

At the time, RCMP searched the area, but no one has seen or heard from him in over a year.

Hawkins is described as five-foot-eleven, 180 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-326-1234 or 204-345-8685, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.