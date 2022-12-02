'We miss you': Search party combs Steinbach streets for missing man

Dozens of people gathered Friday morning in Steinbach to search for a man missing more than a week.

Ryan Cody Maynard, 29, last spoke with family on Nov. 20 and was last seen at a Steinbach home on Nov. 24.

"The family realized he was missing a few days ago because it's not like him to not reach out to anybody or not be in contact with anybody," said Allison Zaporozan, Friday's search organizer and girlfriend of Maynard's cousin.

Teaming up with law enforcement, search parties systematically knocked on doors and passed out flyers across Steinbach.

Teams also searched bushes, parks and places where someone could hide, hoping to find anything pointing to Maynard's whereabouts.

"We've also got the RCMP here helping us. We have some other teams coming out to help us search today as well," explained Zaporozan.

Maynard's family grows more worried as each day passes since his disappearance.

"We grew up together," said Dillon Funk, Maynard's cousin. "Our grandparents used to take us fishing for weeks and camping, and you know we did a lot of things together. He's just an outstanding dude."

Funk said the family is finding some solace in seeing the number of people offering their support.

"It's actually amazing how many people come together during such a tough time, and I thank everybody for that," said Funk.

While nothing turned up on Friday's search, the family is still hoping for a warm reunion.

"If you're seeing this, Ryan, please reach out to your family. We miss you and we just want to know that you're safe," said Zaporozan.

Maynard is described as five-foot-eleven, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.