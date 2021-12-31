'We must do things differently': New Brunswick hospitals move to urgent and emergency services only

New Brunswick set another record-high single-day COVID-19 case increase with 682 new infections Friday.

The province also announced 190 recoveries, increasing the total number of active infections to 3,331.

Public health says there are 45 people hospitalized, with 21 people in intensive care. Of those in hospital, 29 are over the age of 60 and 11 people are on a ventilator. No one under 19 is currently hospitalized.

Of the new cases, 228 are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), 265 are in Zone 2 (Saint John region), 43 are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), 100 are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), three are in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), 26 are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and 17 are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

A person 50-59 in Zone 2 (Saint John region) has died as a result of COVID-19.

OMICRON VARIANT

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says New Brunswick is on the precipice of the most serious situation the province has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“With the accelerated spread of the Omicron variant, we are seeing new cases and numbers that would have been unimaginable just a few short weeks ago,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

“We’ve seen, in other jurisdictions, the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus cannot be stopped. However, we can and must take action to slow the spread.”

At the current rate of growth, Shephard says New Brunswick could see as many as 1,000 new cases every day within a week.

“If we hit a rate of 1,000 cases a day, we could see more than 160 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across New Brunswick by mid-January. That would very quickly overwhelm our healthcare providers. It would jeopardize the ability to deliver critical health services. This means we must do things differently,” said Shephard.

URGENT AND EMERGENCY SERVICES ONLY

Hospitals across the province, in both regional health authorities, are moving to urgent and emergency services only. Non-urgent and elective surgeries, procedures, and lab services will be cancelled.

“I understand the impact that this will have on many patients who are waiting for surgeries or diagnostic tests and I share my sympathies with the patients and families who will be affected by this necessary change,” said Shephard.

Shephard says the Omicron variant is worsening already existing staffing shortages in the health care system. She says New Brunswickers can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by doing the following:

Remain vigilant and watch for the emergence of COVID-19 symptoms in themselves and their families.

When symptoms emerge, use a rapid test to confirm the presence of the virus.

Wear a well-fitted mask when you are in a public place.

Maintain two metres of physical distance from others.

Avoid large crowds and places where you will be in contact with others.

Keep your circle of contacts small, a steady 10 or less.

Get vaccinated. If you have had two doses, get a booster shot as soon as you are eligible.

“The coming weeks will be very challenging to our province. The situation is serious, but we can move beyond it by continuing to follow the guidance provided by public health. More than ever, we need to look after ourselves, our families, and our communities,” said Shephard.

“We need to be aware of the risks that surround us and take actions that will minimize those risks. We really are all in this together.”

CHANGE IN TESTING STRATEGY

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, says beginning at the end of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 4, public health will be taking a different approach to how COVID-19 is managed in the province.

“Starting at the end of the day Tuesday, diagnostic PCR tests will only be used in specific situations. They will be reserved for areas at highest risk, including health-care workers, and people who live or work in long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and correctional facilities,” said Russell.

“In addition, people who are symptomatic and over 50, those who need a test for travel, and those who are identified as a priority by public health will also have access to PCR testing.”

Everyone else, including people who are symptomatic but under the age of 50 and not in a vulnerable setting, will take point of care rapid tests instead.

Russell says a positive rapid test will be treated as a positive result and individuals will need to register their test online through a new form that will be available next week.

NEW ISOLATION REQUIREMENTS

Public Health is introducing a shorter isolation period for people who have tested positive. Public health says the change is being introduced to help prevent staff shortages among those who support critical infrastructure, including health care, long-term care, power, water, law enforcement, transportation, food security, child care and education.

Vaccinated people who have tested positive, as well as vaccinated, asymptomatic, close household contacts, will need to isolate for five days. Unvaccinated people who have tested positive, as well as unvaccinated, asymptomatic, household contacts, will need to isolate for 10 days.

Close contacts outside of a household will be asked to mask continuously, avoid vulnerable settings and people, and limit their contacts as much as possible for at least 10 days.

Upon release from isolation, people must wear a mask continuously and avoid vulnerable settings and gatherings for the next five days. If a close contact develops symptoms, they will be directed to take a rapid test, unless they meet the requirements for a PCR test.