'We need all the help we can get': Canada’s defense minister visits London Ukrainian Centre

Canada’s defense minister Anita Anand made a number of stops in London, Ont. on Tuesday.

The minister visited the Canadian Legion in Byron and the London Ukrainian Centre, as their members have played an active role in managing relief efforts for Ukrainians.

Minister Anand sat down with those who have helped collect funds for Ukrainians impacted by Russia’s invasion at the centre.

“I came today to hear from them, to hear from the centre about their questions and concerns,” said Anand.

The defense minister said Canada has committed over $110 million in military aid to Ukraine and that they will continue to provide additional economic and humanitarian aid.

“Now with budget 2022 we have $500 million allocated specifically for military aid for Ukraine,” she said.

As the war in Ukraine has forced millions to flee their homes, the London Ukrainian Centre has shipped food and medical supplies while collecting thousands in aid funding.

The minister said Canada will continue to provide military assistance to help Ukraine in the war and will also continue to impose sanctions on Russia.

Speaking on behalf of the London Ukrainian Centre, Rafal Schubert said they appreciated her taking the time to listen.

“Any advocacy for us and the grassroots efforts that have been happening here in London is very important,” said Schubert, who is a part of the London Ukrainian Humanitarian Action organization (LUHA). “Within four days we were able to fill a 53-foot trailer from door-to-door. In that trailer we provided relief items for an orphanage in Ukraine that we had direct contact with.”

Even with support pouring in, the need for more medical and essential supplies for Ukrainians is growing.

“If anyone in the London community would like to volunteer their time they can go to luha.ca. We have efforts to support international students, housing for newcomers, looking at therapy for individuals affected by the conflict in Ukraine,” said Schubert.

“There's a lot of projects underway and we need all the help we can get,” Schubert added.

Those looking to donate to the London Ukrainian Centre are being advised to check their website first to see what items are currently needed.

“If anyone has supplies for newcomers, hold that off for now but when we make the call out for those items they can drop them off at the centre,” Schubert said.