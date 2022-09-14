'We need answers': Concerns grow as killer remains at large two weeks after breaching parole

There are still more questions than answers nearly two weeks after Patrice Mailloux breached his day parole in Quebec.

The 67-year-old convicted killer remains unlawfully at large and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Mailloux shot and killed 16-year-old Laura Davis during a robbery as she was closing up her family's convenience store in Moncton, N.B., on Nov. 14, 1987.

Mailloux was convicted in the teen's death in 1988 and sentenced to life in prison with no change of parole for 20 years. He was eventually granted day parole in Quebec in 2016.

However, Mailloux breached the conditions of his day parole in Quebec on Sept. 1, and has been on the loose since then.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has not circulated a recent photo of Mailloux, which is puzzling to Brenda Davis, the victim's sister.

"So you would think that they would really want to find him, because what's he going to do? He’s going to run out of money,” said Davis.

“What's he going to do to get money? All he knows is crime. So how do you get money when you're on the run?”

Davis is also frustrated over the fact that the CSC asked her to remove a recent photo of Mailloux she posted on her Facebook page, citing privacy.

The CSC says, once a warrant is issued it's up to their police partners to find him.

CTV News reached out to the Sûreté du Québec via email Wednesday. It responded that CTV News should contact the CSC, as the government agency is in charge of the case.

Conservative MP Rob Moore is demanding Marco Mendicino, Canada's public safety minister, to intervene.

"The individual in question is a remorseless murderer who took the life of a 16-year-old girl, he clearly should not have been paroled in the first place. There is growing concern about the wisdom and transparency of the parole and justice systems in Canada and we need answers," read a statement from Moore.

CTV News reached out to Minister Marco Mendincino for an interview or a statement, but hasn't received either.

Aline Vlasceanu, the executive director of the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime, said when someone is unlawfully at large, victims often worry about their safety and the safety of others.

"A lot of these offenders have a very violent history to their names and it becomes very problematic and it becomes a community issue as well. It's really frustrating, it's really re-traumatizing and it's definitely terrorizing for victims," said Vlasceanu.

Moncton lawyer Mike Murphy, a long time friend of the family, said they need to know why the CSC is not promoting the image of Mailloux and not actively engaging the public in trying to find him.

"This isn't Morgan Freeman in Shawshank Redemption, where nobody's going to go after an old criminal. This is a murderous psychopath who is just as dangerous to young people and people of all ages today as he was 35 years ago," said Murphy.

As for New Brunswick’s provincial government, it says it is a matter for the federal government.