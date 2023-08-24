'We need help': Veterans club in Cambridge targeted by vandals three times since June

A veterans club in Cambridge is dealing with a string of vandalism to their air conditioning units.

According to the South Waterloo Naval Veterans Association, which is based out of a building in Cambridge, someone has cut the copper wire connected to their air conditioning units three separate times since June.

“Somebody’s stealing $15 worth of copper,” association president John Bernard said.

After the first incident in June, the club paid around $3,500 dollars to fix the AC unit.

It was cut again about a week ago and the club had to repair it once more.

"We still don’t have the bill for that. After the repair was completed we put up this fencing, attached it to the wall, attached it to the cage over there," Bernard said.

Then just 48 hours after the second repair, it was cut for a third time.

"Now we're looking at, I don't know, thousands. I don't know how much it's going to be, thousands of dollars [to repair]," Bernard said.

The social club has roughly 120 members, including seven veterans. They rent out the top hall of the building in order to make money, but with no air conditioning, they’re not sure if that can continue.

The club has operated out of the building at 30 Cambridge Street since the 1980’s.

If they can’t raise the funds to fix the air conditioning, they said it might cause the club to fold.

"All we can do is go out to the community and say we need help," Bernard said.

According to the club, the vandalism isn’t new -- but the stealing is.

"I’m worried about the members coming out one night and some guys sitting on our lawn or something and attacks them. That’s really what's concerning for me," Bernard explained.

The organization has filed a police report and reached out to the City of Cambridge for help. They’ve also asked local politicians for support.

"I can’t do anything, but I’ve already reached out to my MP and my MPP yesterday, to let them know about what’s going on," Bernard said.

In an email to CTV News, the city said Mayor Jan Liggett contacted the club on Thursday and they recommended the group contact Waterloo Regional Police to conduct a Crime Prevention through Environmental Design audit.

Waterloo Regional Police have not yet responded to CTV's request for comment.