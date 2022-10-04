'We need justice for Kendara': calls for information as death of Manitoba woman deemed homicide
The death of a Manitoba woman, who was reported missing in 2019 and whose remains were found in The Pas, has been deemed a homicide.
On Tuesday, the Manitoba RCMP announced that Kendara Ballantyne died from a homicide. Mounties are now looking to find answers for her family.
Lorrane Packo, Ballantyne’s aunt, said the whole family feels a void.
“We need closure; we need justice for Kendara. My family and I have been and will continue to raise awareness to her case,” she said in a news release.
“We need to ensure that she is not forgotten. We need to keep saying her name. Please, if anyone has any information, come forward.”
Ballantyne was reported missing on July 26, 2019. Her remains were found days later on Aug. 6 near the University College of the North.
Investigators ask anyone with information regarding Ballantyne’s whereabouts and activities at the end of June 2019 or with any information related to her disappearance or death to call 431-489-8106.
-
New role with Stamps a second dream come true for Jay McNeilThis week, Jay McNeil returned to the organization he played his entire CFL career for — this time in a business suit.
-
Radio pioneer becomes first Canadian inducted into U.S. Radio Hall of FameWindsor radio pioneer Rosalie Trombley was posthumously inducted into the U.S. Radio Hall of Fame this week.
-
NCC's Fall Rhapsody in full swingThe Ottawa and Gatineau region is one of the best locations in the country to see fall colours. The National Capital Commission is now running weekend shuttles to Gatineau Park to help with crowd control during Fall Rhapsody.
-
Expert FAQ: Your bivalent booster questions answeredUniversity of Waterloo associate professor of pharmacy Kelly Grindrod sat down with CTV News to answer some of the most frequently asked questions.
-
Saskatoon home sales declined in September, real estate association saysHome sales continued to drop in Saskatoon in September, yet activity has stayed above pre-pandemic levels.
-
Police seek suspects who stabbed man after posing as stranded motorists: RCMPPolice are looking for two suspects who allegedly stabbed a man after he pulled over to help them on the side of the road.
-
White sand dunes, gem of P.E.I.'s central coast, severely damaged in FionaPost-tropical storm Fiona changed the coastline of Prince Edward Island forever, however nowhere is more obvious than the P.E.I. National Park on the island’s north shore.
-
People who occupy public spaces in Winnipeg should be allowed to stay briefly: pollMore than one-third of Winnipeggers believe people who have occupied public spaces in the city should be allowed to stay there briefly, according to a recent poll.
-
Calgary Stampeders extend receiver Malik Henry's contract for 3 seasonsThe Stampeders have signed receiver Malik Henry to a three-year contract extension that keeps him in Calgary to the end of the 2025 season.