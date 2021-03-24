It's a star-studded conference designed to show young women and student athletes that a career in sports is attainable.

The Western Mustangs will host 'Stay in the Game', a one-day virtual conference aimed at promoting the continued involvement of women in sport beyond graduation.

"I feel like we need to let young women athletes know that we need them to be involved so they can be role models for the future athletes," says Vickie Croley, the Mustangs Track and Field coach for the past 27 years.

The event comes just a few days after TSN gets set to make Canadian Broadcasting history.

An all-female crew will take to the airwaves to call the Toronto Raptors game Wednesday's against the Denver Nuggets.

"Growing up I didn't have anyone who looked like me and represented me in the sports world," Megan McPeak told TSN.

"Being able to give that to somebody that's what I am looking forward to, and the impact this may have on somebody".

McPeak got her start calling games in the NBL Canada with the Brampton A's in 2013. She'll do play-by-play for the game alongside colour analyst Kia Nurse.

Megan McPeak will call play-by-play for TSN All-female Broadcast (Source NBLC)

TSN host and reporter Kayla Grey will handle sideline duties, while Kate Beirness and Amy Audibert will host and provide analysis.

For women who aspire to breakthrough in Sport the 'Pathways for Women in Sport' conference will allow them to hear from current women athletes, administrators, journalists, board members and officials.

"I thought what better to recruit to be our future coaches, our current student athletes so that's where the idea came from," says Croley.

"I've been coaching at Western for 27 years, and the numbers of women coaching has not increased in Canada which is really sad".

There will be 22 different women speaking throughout the day with four-time Olympic gold medalist Jayna Hefford acting as the keynote speaker. There are a number of other notable names on the panel with the complete list here.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Jayna Hefford (Supplied)

Mustangs Director of Sport and Recreation Christine Stapleton was a university basketball player who transitioned to a role in coaching, then sports administration.

"Some of biggest role models were women I was competing against," says Stapleton, who guided the University of Regina to a national championship in 2001.

"When I moved in sport administration it was because I saw people like Therese Quigley. I saw the works she was doing as a leader in sport and it was a door I thought I could walk through".

She's looking forward to breakout sessions which will cover a range of topics pertaining to women working, volunteering, and continuing to compete in sport, including: athlete identity and transitioning to a different role, work-life balance, building confidence, dealing with conflict, mental health and self-care, leadership, women on sport boards, professional development, and safe sport.

To register for the free conference click here.