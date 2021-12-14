'We need Mother Nature's help': Boler Mountain patiently awaits opening slopes

Some outdoor winter activities are off to a slower start this year as the milder weather might prevent local ski hills from opening on time.

According to Greg Strauss, with management at Boler Mountain, minus two to three degrees is all that they need to officially open the ski resort.

“I don’t think we’re that far off, but we definitely want a little help from Mother Nature right now,” said Strauss.

Those working at Boler Mountain are hoping to kick off the season this week, but with milder temperatures its employees are working hard to turn the ski resort into a winter wonderland.

“We’ve made a lot of snow, we’ve kept it in piles and the guys are working hard in the next couple of days to turn it out.”

Despite fluctuations in the weather recently, those working on site are feeling positive that this winter season will be a successful one due to pent-up demand.

According to Strauss, sales for season passes have been booked for weeks.

“We’re looking forward to getting everyone outside and having some good safe fun on the hills.”

Strauss told CTV News London that the weather this week will determine when exactly the ski hill will open for the season.

The organization plans to announce when they will open by Friday.