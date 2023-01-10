'We need snow': Many snowmobile trails still closed amid dry, mild winter
A number of Manitoba snowmobiling trails have yet to open for the season thanks to a short supply of timely snow.
Snoman, the non-profit organization that represents 53 snowmobiling clubs and maintains 13,000 kilometres of trails, said early snowfall this winter before freeze-up created less than ideal conditions.
“We need snow,” explained Yvonne Rideout, Snoman’s executive director. “If you look at our map on the website, the eastern part of the province, there are hardly any trails open, so we need the snow base.”
In addition to more snow, the organization said they need volunteers to help with trail signage.
Currently, only three or four people are handling all the signage for Rideout’s club.
Volunteers need to take a free, online course and then ride along with another volunteer to help set up the signage.
Rideout also asks snowmobilers to have patience with club staff who are trying to get trails ready for use.
“We ask that people respect that the trails aren’t open and stay off private property,” Rideout said.
Anyone looking to volunteer or to check the status of trails can visit Snoman’s website.
