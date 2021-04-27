'We need stronger, more proactive measures': Bowman wishes province acted sooner with latest health orders

As the province's new health orders are set to take effect at midnight, Winnipeg's mayor is wishing the province did more to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced the new orders on Monday and they are mainly focused on limiting gatherings of people.

The changes include not allowing Manitobans to have guests over, gathering limits outside have been dropped to 10 and gathering limits at retail stores and malls have been cut to 25 per cent capacity.

While Mayor Brian Bowman is happy to see health orders being put in place, he feels like the province didn't do enough.

"I think now is not the time to tinker. I think we need stronger, more proactive measures," said Bowman. "The less proactive the measures are, the more likely heavier, more restrictive measures will be required at a later date."

Bowman said far too many people are being affected right now and he wishes the province announced similar restrictions that the province saw at the beginning of the second wave.

"For example, the distinction between essential and non-essential shopping," the mayor said. "When we were saying as governments, 'stay at home,' the health orders really helped to support that by trying to reduce the number of times folks might be going out for things that are not essential."

He added right now people don't need to be going up and down aisles looking for things that aren’t necessarily needed.

Bowman is also urging Winnipeggers to follow the new health orders and help ensure the numbers drop as quickly as possible.

He said people shouldn't be holding parties even in their backyards, kids shouldn't be having playdates or sleepovers, and if Winnipeggers are going to carpool with others not from their house, he said they should be wearing masks during the drive.

Bowman knows people are fatigued because of the restrictions and pandemic over the last year, but he noted that if people do their part, life will get back to normal.

"I will continue to urge Winnipeggers that when you are eligible to receive your vaccine, please go get your vaccine. There are ways in which we can all work to achieve the same ends. We all want the same for our community."

Jay Shaw, the assistant chief of emergency management for the city, said the province's new orders are being reviewed and the city will enact any changes it deems are necessary.

"We are going to take a look and see how that affects us, especially in terms of our parks and open spaces. Our parks and open spaces are safe and we want people to use them for wellness and mental health, and we want to make sure we are following the public health orders," said Shaw.

Shaw says it is likely the city will have to make some adjustments for bookings at parks moving forward.