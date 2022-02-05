'We need them'. Londoners rally to support health care workers

At the beginning of the pandemic, health care workers were often being celebrated and called 'heroes'.

Now, nearly two years into the pandemic some are feeling forgotten about as they endure ongoing struggles including burnout and staffing shortages to name a few.

On Saturday dozens of people gathered outside the Victoria hospital in London, to show their appreciation for those working on the front lines.

Dozens of locals lined up out front of their local hospital, displaying messages of love and support for those working inside.

"Health care workers have been working so hard and there was a lot of support in the beginning and we haven't done that much recently," said Abe Oudshoorn, an associate professor in nursing at Western University, who organized the rally.

"It just felt like the right time with a lot of anger in the air around Canada."

Those who couldn’t attend were encouraged to offer their support online through donations to local health care.

"Any donations can go to the St. Josephs health care foundation or the London health science foundation to support the great health care in this city."

"The message today is for all of our health care workers to just feel loved, to feel appreciated, to know that we respect and support them," said Oudshoorn.

"What’s going on in Ottawa and Toronto has pushed me to this," said Wendy Ferris, who showed up in support of health care workers like her daughter.

"It’s been tough and it's getting tougher. She’s worn out. They’ve done so much for us. We need them and we have to show our appreciation."

The 'love is better than hate rally' was London’s way of coming together to say thank you to health care workers for all that they do.