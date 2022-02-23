'We need to be kinder': Amanda Todd's mom speaks about cyber bullying on Pink Shirt Day

Marking the 15th anniversary of Pink Shirt Day, a B.C. mother whose teen daughter died by suicide a decade ago says it's crucial to have ongoing conversations about bullying.

On Wednesday, Carol Todd spoke to CTV Morning Live about the annual anti-bullying day, saying people tend to be bolder when they're online.

"They think they have anonymity, so they're more courageous to say things to others or post things to others online," she said.

"We need to have those conversations, starting really young in the early years about what kindness is, what respect is, how we should treat others, what we should do if we are the target of some abuse."

Todd's daughter Amanda was 15 when she died by suicide after posting a video online outlining allegations of bullying and blackmail.

Dutch citizen Aydin Coban has been accused of cyberbullying the Port Coquitlam teenager, and has been extradited to Canada to face charges. He faces one count each of extortion, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment, and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Todd said it's important to know a person's "baseline behaviours" so that any changes can be noticed.

"What was that person like previously and what are the changes in their behaviours? Are they sleeping more, are they talking less, are they not socializing, are they being isolated in their homes, in their bedrooms?" Todd said, adding that the next step is to follow up with a conservation about what might be bothering them.

"We only know through talking. And talking is how we can get help and support out there."

Todd also said it's important to teach kids about "digital etiquette."

"We need to be more respectful, we need to be kinder, we need to treat others with respect, but that falls into the offline behaviours too," she said.

In a joint statement Wednesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan and Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside commended Todd for the work she's done to raise awareness about bullying.

"Bullying happens in many forms – it can happen at school, sports, work or even at home. With much of our lives lived online, it can feel like bullying is inescapable for so many as it continues even when they’ve left work, the arena, home or their classroom for the day," their joint statement said.

"Our children and youth deserve to grow up in a world where they are valued and celebrated as their true authentic selves."

Watch the full five-minute interview with Carol Todd in the video player above.