'We need to do better': No plan for Malahat alternatives, despite damage, supply chain issues

In the wake of incredible damage to the Malahat highway, transportation backlogs and drivers being stranded, the provincial government is not dusting off plans for alternate Malahat routes.

"At this point it hasn't sparked discussions about an alternate route,” said Janelle Staite with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

On Nov. 15, a culmination of storms devastated highways across British Columbia and claimed four lives in landslides.

Vancouver Island’s well-known choke point, the Malahat highway, was no exception.

Geotechnical engineers say a small rockslide just north of Goldstream Park, caused by rain, clogged a culvert which normally lets water flow beneath.

An overwhelming deluge of rain flooded a section of road and eventually washed away part of the shoulder.

Over the next several days, the highway would close and reopen periodically, drivers would become stranded and supplies like meat and gasoline became scarce as trucks couldn’t get to the South Island.

Drivers caught in the pinch of the Malahat – the only true highway connecting supplies from Nanaimo to Victoria – began a chorus of calls for another way around.

The province, however, says it is not considering another route despite the historic damage and delays.

"Our focus, after rebuilding that highway, is focusing on the reliability of the highway moving forward,” said Staite.

The government continues to point towards the Marine Circle Route, which connects Duncan to the far west coast of Port Renfrew and then south to Victoria, and also the Mill Bay ferry.

Neither option could facilitate what the Malahat provides, according to transportation experts.

BC Ferries increased sailings but still saw multiple-sailing waits to cross the Saanich Inlet.

"Every traffic crash is going to shut the road down," said retired transportation planner, Chris Foord. "Every tree down will close it down. We need to do better."

Foord says the province should consider another highway alternative to the Malahat which could give a supply chain alternative in case of disaster.

In 2018, then Transportation Minister Claire Trevena received a report on alternate Malahat routes.

Originally she told reporters her staff were looking at options, but a short time later the report was shelved due to issues with cost and route viability.

Having faced one of the worst disasters on the Malahat, transport expert say the report should be dusted off.

At this time, the province says it’s going to invest in what it has, the current Malahat highway.