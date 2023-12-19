'We need to do far more': Canadian Senate wants to study psychedelics to help veterans

The Canadian Senate wants a “large-scale research program” on psilocybin and MDMA and how the drugs could work to help veterans.

“These two treatments do hold a great possibility for treating some symptoms of PTSD and we think they should be available for Canadian veterans,” said Senator Hassan Yussuff who is a member of the subcommittee on veterans’ affairs.

The committee drafted a report called “The Time is Now.”

After hearing from veterans, the committee found Canada’s current rules are “failing veterans” who are struggling with mental health concerns.

“It is a moral responsibility and I also think we have a legal obligation to do everything we can to help our veterans get their lives back together,” said Yussuff. “Veterans are more likely to commit suicide because of their injury from going abroad and coming back with a symptom and I think we need to do far more.”

According to TheraPsil — a psilocybin advocacy group — the only way to be prescribed psilocybin is if a patient has medication-resistant depression or if they have been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

“If you have the right to die you should have the right to try,” John Gilchrist, TheraPsil communications manager, told CTV News. “Patients that we've supported have actually considered MAID (medical assistance in dying), tried psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and then canceled their appointment with MAID because they found some new desire to live.”

Gilchrist calls “The Time is Now” a “stunning report” because he says it reiterates what those in the “psychedelic space” have known for a long time.

“Psychedelics are not some hippy dropout drug,” said Gilchrist. “They are a valuable medicine that can really save lives and affirm people's desire to continue living.”

The senate committee wants each province and territory to work with the federal government on research and development of a psychedelic program in Canada.

“To date, Alberta is the only province in Canada to create provincial regulations for psychedelic prescribing power, according to TheraPsil.”

Veterans Affairs Canada’s issued a statement saying that their top priority is the health, safety and well-being of Veterans.

"VAC relies on available scientific evidence, the expertise of its health professionals, and the expertise of Departments such as Health Canada and Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), to have confidence that emerging treatments, including psychedelic-assisted therapy, are safe, effective and are supported by high quality research and approved scientific guidelines. The Department has reviewed the report and will continue to follow the scientific evidence. As the evidence evolves, eligibility guidelines will be adapted," said the statement.