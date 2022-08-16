'We need to help': Seniors raise funds for people in Ukraine

On Tuesday morning, staff and residents at Windermere on the Mount came together to discuss their recent efforts raising funds and bringing more awareness to the war in Ukraine.

Eva Goud is one of the residents who helped make a lasting contribution. Goud and her knitting club made dolls called “Izzy dolls,” which will be sent to children in Ukraine.

“I feel as if I should help because if the Canadians hadn’t come to help me and my family back in Holland, I wouldn’t be here today,” said Goud.

"The doll can be kept in a soldier's pocket and given to a child in need in Ukraine," said Julie Anthony, a consultant at Windermere.

As of Tuesday, they have raised close to $3,000. The donations will go to families through RITE (Reformed International Theological Education) which assists those on the ground in Ukraine.

“I think it’s made us all more aware,” said Gladys Coleman, a resident at Windermere. “We hope to inspire others in the community to keep thinking about and supporting Ukraine.”

Over the last few months there have been several events involving Windermere.

Earlier this year, it held a concert and also hosted a Ukrainian Day social and bake sale in August.

"With the success of the concert we decided to build on that," said Anthony.