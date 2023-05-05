'We need to honour them': locals gather to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls at Western University

Dozens of people gathered at the Wampum Learning Lodge at Western University on Friday morning for the National Day of Awareness for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Girls and two-spirit people in Canada.

Red dresses will be on display across the country and inside the Wampum Learning Lodge to recognize those who have been lost.

“One of the most important parts of this day is knowing that there is always room for growth and accountability, and it’s never too late to start that learning journey,” said Arbor Morris, wellness coordinator at the indigenous student centre at Western.

Organizers began the event with a sacred fire lighting and a moment of silence followed by singing and drumming in the dome of the Wampum.

As an advocate, Vanessa Ambtman-Smith said the red dresses symbolize visibility, remembrance and justice.

“I have had to come to reconcile the fact that my safety is at risk and that I am raising an indigenous daughter,” said the PhD student.

Ambtman-Smith said she hangs a red dress outside her door which she hopes sends a message to relatives across Turtle Island to show how her family is honouring them.

“Saying their name, putting a face to the history, making sure that we continue to honour them because so many relatives who have gone missing or have been found missing have not had that form of justice,” she said, relieved to see the large turnout on Friday.

From 2015 to 2020, Stats Canada reported the average homicide rate with Indigenous victims was six times higher compared to homicide rates involving non-indigenous people.

Based on information gathered from 580 missing cases of Indigenous women and girls, the Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) reported that 67 per cent were murdered.

Even though these cases document the number of indigenous women missing over a 10 year period, NWAC believes the existing number is much higher.

In 2011 Jaime Black created an art installation at the University of Winnipeg called the REDress Project, thus began a nationwide movement. With much silence surrounding the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women, Black encouraged people to hang a red dress in solidarity.

“It’s all part of the road to reconciliation with Indigenous people and reconciliation is not going to be solved by the government doing it,” said Kathleen Anderson, President of Thames Blue Water Métis Council.

“It has to be everybody and it starts with every individual person starting with small acts of reconciliation,” she concluded.