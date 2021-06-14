'We need to put this fire out': NDP MPP calls for more vaccines in Waterloo Region

NDP MPP Catherine Fife is calling on the province to send more COVID-19 vaccines to Waterloo Region.

Cases have started to rise in the region over the past few days. On Sunday, officials reported 86 new cases of the disease, the highest increase in a month.

Fife spoke during Question Period on Monday, asking for an increased vaccine supply in the region.

Last week, the province identified the region as a Delta variant hot spot. The variant, also known as B.1.617, was first identified in India.

Fife said the region needs help controlling outbreaks and the Delta variant, which requires sending more vaccines.

"Waterloo Region's COVID-19 cases over the weekend were just shy of Toronto's," Fife said during question period. "We need to put this fire out with accelerated vaccines, contact tracing and pop-up vaccinations, removing all barriers to vaccinations. These are urgent concerns, but we are here during an emergency session and we are not addressing the rising case numbers in Waterloo, we are not addressing business support concerns."

Minister of Health Christine Elliott responded to Fife, saying they are aware of variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

"As of June 14, individuals who live in areas of high Delta, who have received their first vaccine before May 9, will be able to receive their second accelerated dose," she said.

Anyone who received AstraZeneca as a first dose can now get a second one eight weeks later.

Local residents can fill out a form on the region's website to ask for an earlier second dose appointment.