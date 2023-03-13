'We need to send that strong message': EPC votes down Tartan Towing settlement agreement

Mayor Scott Gillingham and his inner circle don’t want to let a local towing company off the hook.

The City of Winnipeg says it discovered between 2016 and 2021, it was billed $1.1 million by Tartan Towing for courtesy tows that never happened.

“The optics for the taxpayer about getting value back, you know that’s actually resonating quite loudly,” said Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights - Fort Garry).

A report is recommending council sign off on a settlement that would see Tartan pay less than half, $446,250. It says this would avoid the risks of going to court, including potential legal costs, plus the city wants to maintain a working relationship with Tartan.

Last week Coun. Janice Lukes (Waverley West), a member of the mayor’s Executive Policy Committee (EPC), questioned why the city is not asking for the full amount.

Now, Gillingham says the city should go after all of the $1.1 million. He also questioned why the Winnipeg Police Service has not been asked to look at the file.

“It's one of these matters that seems, frankly, to have struck a nerve,” said Gillingham.

On Monday, EPC voted five-to-one against the settlement offer with Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge East Fort Garry) being the lone vote in favour of the settlement.

Orlikow, who is on EPC, says he wants the city to either negotiate a settlement for the full amount or go to court to make the city whole.

“I think we need to send that strong message,” said Orlikow.

The report says Tartan let go of some of the drivers involved with the invalid tows. The city has also said no claim has been made that Tartan knowingly overcharged the city.

Still, councillors opposed to the settlement offer say accepting anything less than the entire bill would set a bad precedent.

“We should have the reputation of a city that expects to get what we pay for,” said Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface).

Council will have the final say on the matter.