'We need to step up our game': Some Regina residents unhappy with city snow removal

Many Regina residents are expressing frustration over the city’s snow removal practices.

On Friday, some residents in the Douglas Park neighbourhood decided to take residential snow removal into their own hands.

Residents could be seen snow blowing and shovelling the ridges on the street left behind by city snowplows.

They said they were in a hurry to clear the parking lane before the snow froze over.

According to Tyler Bien, City of Regina seasonal roadways operation manager, snow ridges are inevitable.

“While all efforts are made to minimize the size of these snow ridges, the result is dependent on the amount of snow that is being plowed in the area and the number of parked vehicles or obstacles that the equipment must plow around,” Bien said.

Under city bylaws, there is no limit as to how big a snow ridge can be, but according to administration, it will be removed if it impacts safety.

“When a snow ridge impacts the road width to a point that emergency service vehicles would have restricted access along the road, it would be identified for removal or further plowing operations,” administration said in a statement.

“This does not include parked cars beside snow ridges. Drivers must park cars safely and in a manner to not impact the travel lanes of the road.”

Many residents are finding it difficult to park on the street in front of their homes.

“Basically people who don’t have a garage or access to the backyard I’m not even sure how they can park on their own block,” said Regina resident Anton Dudnik.

Other residents said it is challenging to drive on main roads and residential streets because of the narrow lanes created by the ridges.

“I think we need to step up our game here in Regina,” resident Savanna Bryce said.

“If I had a car I would have got stuck in my parking spot multiple times but luckily I have a bigger vehicle, but some people aren’t so fortunate.”

Bien said crews are currently working to clear snow ridges on major roadways that fall under Categories 1, 2 and 3. However, he said ridges on residential streets will be left alone for the winter.

“Residents can remove the snow from an on-street parking spot and place the snow on their private property or haul the snow away to allow for parking,” administration said.

“However, if further snowfalls take place and plowing operations are needed, a snow ridge may be placed back into the area beside the curb.”

Administration is following the winter maintenance policy approved by city council, but said it will evaluate the plan after the season and make any necessary recommendations to council.

City crews began clearing residential streets on Jan. 3 and are on track to finish by Jan. 16.

Regina residents can type their address in online to see when crews will be plowing in their areas.