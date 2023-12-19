'We need to support them': Local businesses count on holiday shopping to stay open

Inside Gifts Galore on Main Street in Moncton, there is a piece of Christmas everywhere you look.

“It’s been an incredible Christmas season,” says Steve Clerke, who owns the store with his wife Joanne Jarvis.

Despite the steady stream of customers on Tuesday, he says holiday shopping actually started early this year and kicked off around Thanksgiving, instead of after Remembrance Day like usual.

“Every day this year we’ve seen people that have come from all over Atlantic Canada and even on Saturday we had a couple from Boston that came and they drove here, did their shopping for about an hour and a half, we got it all ready for them and they drove directly back to Boston,” he said.

“Our mail order is through the roof. We ship 20 to 30 boxes a week out to all around the world. I mailed boxes last week to Italy, to England, to France, to Boston, to Texas – this man in Texas does all his shopping with us just from our Facebook and our Instagram.”

Gifts Galore has been apart of the Moncton community for the past 38 years and features over 350 Maritime crafters.

“We have found people are supporting local more than I’ve ever seen before,” said Clerke.

Overall, local businesses say it’s not just about finding the perfect gift, but the personal connections and entire experience that come with buying in your own neighbourhood.

“You don’t have to worry about things being stuck or not being delivered and things like that. You can come here. You can try a dress on. You can pick up and hold and touch the things you’re going to buy. I think that’s really important,” said Tom Guitard, the co-owner of The Painted Pineapple.

“We try to be unique. We’re not a big box store that’s for sure. We do have some local products, but we source from within Canada, we try to find women owned companies, definitely ethical companies, fair-trade, that sort of thing as well.”

While shopping local comes with a handful of perks, at the heart of it all, is supporting your own community and the people who live alongside you.

Patrick Richard, the executive director with Downtown Moncton Centre-ville Inc., says there really is something for everyone and people don’t have to go online to find it.

“We have about 800 businesses in the downtown,” he said.

“I’ll lump retail and restaurants together – so there’s probably about 100 to 150 different offerings there. We have everything from your Christmas ornaments to clothing to a lot of experiences also.”

Richard says many small businesses count on Black Friday and holiday shopping every year and they need the support of the community so that they can stay open and continue to thrive.

“If you want to continue seeing a lot of these great offerings, we need to support them,” he said.

“A lot of different stores, a lot of different retail stores, try to bring in different products. Trying to please as many people as possible, so going out and supporting them, that allows them to do that. They can bring in the great unique items you’re looking for if we support them.”

While online shopping and big box stores are certainly present this time of year for many who are looking to complete their list, with Christmas just a few days away, in-person shopping can also take away the stress of last minute shipping.

Plus many local stores, including Gifts Galore and The Painted Pineapple, are open all week leading up to the holiday.

“We carry a great local candle company that’s just started up. They use antique and old vessels to pour into. They have a great re-fill program as well so the container can be used again and again and again,” said Guitard.

“We try to have unique things, not the same old stuff, not the stuff that you can necessarily buy online. We source from all over Canada. We source from around the world as well.”

Gifts Galore also has unique pieces for sale including collectables and pottery items that go towards an even bigger cause according to Clerke.

“For every piece of pottery that we sell, a dollar goes to our downtown caring kitchen. It’s so important to feed the hungry at Christmas, it’s so important to feed the hungry at anytime, but especially no one should be hungry at Christmas,” he said.

“To support local, you’re supporting the heart of your community.”