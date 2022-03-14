'We needed it': Brier provided much-needed boost to local economy

With the conclusion of the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier, there's a consensus about just how beneficial the major sporting event was for Lethbridge businesses. Many said that the event brought back the first big sense of normality to the community in over two years.

Just hours after the final rock was thrown on Sunday night to secure a victory for Team Gushue, crews began transforming the event centre from a curling rink back to a hockey arena. During the course of the Brier, ticket sales were steady, and that provided a boost for the ENMAX Centre.

"People came out in droves, they came from far and wide," said ENMAX Centre general manager Kim Gallucci.

"In the beginning, there was some strong attendance, and then as we progressed through the week it went from 50 to 60, 70, and 90 and then on the Sunday we had 100 per cent capacity."

Overall, Gallucci feels the 18-team curling tournament was a huge success.

"I’d say all in all it was a great turnout by the fans," said Gallucci.

"We’re especially grateful for the fan base, and we want to thank everyone who came out and hope they really enjoyed themselves at what I thought was a great competition."

ECONOMIC BOOST

With curling fans from all across Canada in Lethbridge over the past 10 days, hotels were able to capitalize on the visitors to the city.

"We expected to be very busy, just with the way the reservations were coming in in advance, but after doing a touch point this morning, every accommodation property that’s within our membership was ecstatic about what happened over the last 10 days," said Shilpa Stocker, project manager of the Lethbridge Lodging Association.

Stocker said the Brier was exactly what the Lethbridge economy needed after coming up on two years since the start of the pandemic.

"It happened at the right time, we needed it," said Stocker.

"I don’t characterize this as necessarily the Brier, I say this was a celebration. You could feel the energy all throughout the city and people were excited to be out and about."

Stocker added that restaurants and small businesses got a big boost from the influx of customers in our city. Dining establishments within close proximity to the ENMAX Centre did especially well.

Gushue's trio edges Team Koe to capture fourth Brier Tankard #Brier2022



MORE: https://t.co/tXgWGCEuMw pic.twitter.com/mICbK9fusn

"The reservations were coming at an influx around the Brier games for sure," said Firestone marketing manager Cayley McNeill.

"It definitely picked up around the times of the games and slowed down a little bit after that, but it was pretty hard to find a seat in here when it was close to game time."

McNeill says that the Alberta government lifting restrictions just days before the start of the Brier also was a major contributing factor to the boost their business saw.

"Everybody is kind of ready to get back to the real world and hangout together," said McNeill.

"We can definitely say here at Firestone that business is booming, probably the most busy that we've been in the last two years."

Now that the Brier has come to an end, ENMAX Centre and Curling Canada staff will be hard at work over the next several days as they transform the hockey arena back to its original setting, with the Lethbridge Hurricanes getting set to host the Regina Pats on Wednesday.