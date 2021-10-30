'We're absolutely speechless': Sask. boy's Make-a-Wish dream comes true

Noah Agarand, 9, was given a special surprise on Saturday from Make-A-Wish Foundation.

An ambulance with EMS staff and Saskatchewan Rush mascot Bruiser showed up to Noah’s home to deliver the good news - he’ll be receiving a French bulldog on November 23, which he named Jellybean.

Noah was born with adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a genetic condition that damages the membrane that covers nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. From January to July, Noah spent time at the Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

“We went through a gene therapy journey which is just like a bone marrow transplant but uses his genes instead,” Noah’s mother Melissa Agarand said.

Noah originally wished for a trip to Disneyland but due to the all the travel he’s been doing for his treatments, he opted for the puppy instead.

“It was amazing, we’re basically speechless. We knew it was coming and there was a lot of excitement leading up to this day. Lot’s of work going into everything and we’re just so thankful for everyone coming together for Noah,” said Noah’s father Torey Agarand.

The family has gone through an up-and-down journey over the last nine months, trying to manage their occupations while getting Noah the treatment he needs.

“Noah asked for the wish just before we went to the states in February and it was kind of getting him through the hospital stay, making him real tough. Something to look forward to,” said Melissa.

Currently there are 227 kids in the province waiting for their wishes to come true. Many have had to rethink their wishes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Make-A-Wish coordinated with a breeder in Gravelbourg, Sask. for Noah’s French bulldog.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has also been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting a $12 million dollar loss in 2020.

“It takes a community to make a wish come true,” said Make-A-Wish Saskatchewan regional manager, Allyson Toye.

Those looking to donate can do so online.