'We’re all connected': Special Olympics event brings athletes together in Guelph

For the first time since 2019, the Special Olympics Track and Field Day returned to Wellington County.

More than 600 student athletes from the Wellington Catholic District School Board and Upper Grand District School Board gathered at St. James Catholic High School to compete in:

50m race

100m race

200m race

Standing/Running Long Jump

Softball Throw

Adaptive events were also included for younger children or those with physical challenges.

“It’s really exciting and I know looking around at all of the people who are here, it’s so fantastic to be able to see them come together,” said Nicole Hearn, a Special Olympics Track and Field media coordinator.

Organizers said the event helps student athletes build new friendships as well as renew old ones.

Guelph’s Taylor Redmond is a 12-year Special Olympics athlete, winning two bronze medals for track and field at the national games. Now he serves as a volunteer to help make Track and Field Day possible.

“Fun to see old faces and new people. Coming here it [feels like] home. We’re all connected,” Redmond told CTV News.

Parents said the games are just as important for families as they are for the athletes. Stewart Bruce and Lindsey Martin’s 10-year-old daughter Scarlett competed in her third Track and Field Day. They say they’ve seen the impact the games have had on their daughter firsthand.

“The confidence that she’s gotten from being part of this, it’s just amazing,” Lindsey Martin said. “She’s 10 and I’ll be honest, six years ago we had no idea that she would be here so it’s amazing.”

Scarlett competed in three events, placing fifth and sixth in the long jump and softball throw respectively.

“Seeing her overcome the challenges that she has and the strides that she’s taken to get where she’s gone, I’m a big guy and this little girl can bring me to tears,” Bruce said.

Wednesday marked the 19th installment of Wellington County’s Special Olympics Track and Field Day.

Athletes can advance to the provincial games depending on their performance at the event.