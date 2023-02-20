'We're all very proud': Ice village takes over the shore in Gimli

A winter wonderland on the western shore of Lake Winnipeg is up and running for the seventh year in Gimli.

The Manitoba town has embraced the winter weather and created a Ís þorp - which is Icelandic for "ice village."

"It's something we're all very proud of. Our community also, with everyone working together, the volunteers, that make something like this happen," said Gimli Mayor Kevin Chudd.

The ice village offers a wide array of winter activities for the community to enjoy.

"We love to see families out on the lake skating and in their ice fishing shacks," said Cheryl Buhler, the destination brand committee chair for the Gimli Chamber of Commerce.

Out of everything to do, ice fishing has become the marquee attraction with shacks scattered throughout the groomed ice road.

Buhler said this has become a fishing destination as it is close to town and provides a neighbourhood feel.

"I love driving on the weekends myself, just to see who's out there."

The town is hoping attractions like this will pull in big crowds and provide a boost for local businesses.

"We know Gimli is a beautiful resort town. Everybody knows about it as a summer destination and we know there's so much more in Gimli that we offer all four seasons of the year."

The next big event coming up is the annual Ice Festival. It has grown in size over the last 12 years and this will be the first year it includes a fishing derby.