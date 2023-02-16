'We’re better than Florida!' Chatham golf course opens early with unseasonably warm weather

Golf players are flocking to a Chatham-Kent golf course that opened early this season, even though it’s the middle of February.

The links were open all week at Hidden Hills Golf and Country Club where tee times are weather dependent according to management, so long as there’s no snow and above freezing temperatures.

“This course is playing beautiful,” said Dave McTavish who said he’s playing as much as he can. “The greens are really true and putting so we can't complain about the course here at all. And if they do, they're silly.”

McTavish said he was among dozens of other golfers taking advantage of the warm weather 24 hours earlier. He was there again on Thursday as colder weather moved in. “I was out at 10:30 and the parking lot was full when I left at 2.”

He chuckled, “We're better than Florida!”

Officials said they were ready for about 100 golfers on the course Wednesday, noting golf carts remain parked through the winter season.

“Carts will destroy your course in the wintertime,” said pro shop manager Mike Elgie. “Come springtime, you get all these ruts that you have to repair and it's just the cost is too extensive. So, weather permitting we like these guys to walk in the winter.”

Elgie admitted it’s not normal to be playing golf at this time of year, but said they’ve opened the course each winter for the last 4 seasons.

“We get of a lot of golfers from the Windsor area, the Sarnia area, the London area because like I said we're the only ones open,” Elgie explained.

He continued, “Our biggest concern in the wintertime is getting pink and gray mold on our greens but absolutely nothing. We didn't worry about anything this year. For February this place is in immaculate shape.”

Elgie told CTV News the course will close again briefly with the threat of snow and freezing rain in the forecast, adding planned renovations are also taking place this weekend.

“I had probably a dozen phone calls this morning already for weekend golf but unfortunately we're closed.”

He said things will open again after that, and with the return of warmer weather.

“Normally if you get over five, six degrees, no snow, we will have the course open.”