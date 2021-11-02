'We're bursting with pride': Elora church displays knitted and crocheted poppies ahead of Remembrance Day

St. John Anglican Church in Elora is displaying thousands of knitted and crocheted poppies ahead of Remembrance Day.

Clare Johnston, a member of the church’s knitters and quilters club, says the poppy project started out small.

“I put away my sewing needle and picked up a knitting needle and learned how to make poppies,” said Johnston who knitted six poppies. "We met at station square in town and of course safely distanced and carried on with our knitting needles.”

The project was inspired by similar installations in Calgary and Cambridge. Their goal was to come up with 1,500 poppies to commemorate its 100th anniversary as the symbol of remembrance.

“Word got out there and the community just jumped on it, we had over 7,000… it’s almost like a miracle,” said Johnston.

More than 100 volunteers from all around the world chipped in.

“We’ve had them from Australia, B.C., so this is something that has completely brought communities together,” said church member Pam Gradwell who helped knit 150 poppies. She said each took about 40 minutes to make.

Paul Walker, the church’s rector, said most of the poppies are made with acrylic yarn, a material that isn’t easily ruined in the rain or snow.

It took six weeks to attach the poppies onto netting and an afternoon to install the outdoor art display.

“We’re bursting with pride at the community, effort and camaraderie that people have come together,” said Walker.

The project was approved by the National Poppy Coordinator and Elora Legion. Jim Patterson, the local legion’s poppy campaign chairman hopes people will come by and reflect.

“It’s a big reminder of what we’re doing especially at this time of year when it’s the poppy campaign,” said Patterson.

The display will be on site along Henderson Street until Nov. 14.