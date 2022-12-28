'We're busy': Castle Mountain Resort off to a busy ski season, record snow fall broken

With a record snowfall at Castle Mountain Resort, skiers and snowboards have been in for a treat this season.

“Despite a bit of a mixed bag of weather here over the last 72 hours, we're still at about 350 centimetres of snowfall on the season, so three and a half metres, that puts us at the top in Alberta, which we’re used to having that crown, so we’d like to keep it,” Cole Fawcett, sales and marketing manager at Castle Mountain Resort.

Richard Hill and Craig Maki have been hitting the slopes at Castle Mountain Resort for nearly 50 years and say this was the earliest they’ve hit the slopes on record.

“It was the best start I’ve had in 54 years,” Hill said. “Opening day we had knee-deep powder everywhere and it was that good old Castle Mountain cold smoke powder, so light and easy to go through.”

Opening day was able to come early this year thanks to a snowy fall.

“We’ve been busy,” Fawcett said. “Last week was a bit slow with the cold temperatures, but the holidays are always a busy time for us.”

The resort is already 15 per cent of the way through the season and about a third of their way to average annual snowfall.

Fawcett says with the addition of new snow making equipment, the resort has been welcoming skiers since Nov. 26.

“We just need to go back one year ago today, we opened two months later last season than this season and without snow making we still wouldn't be open at that time, we would've been waiting until Christmas time to get open,” Fawcett said. “It’s very pivotal because people are really keen to get on snow in November and December.”

With many on Christmas break this week, the resort has become a popular spot among skiers.

“It has been really good this week and hasn't been super windy,” said Aden Fawcett, who was on the slopes Wednesday. “It's obviously snowing, but I’m looking forward to going again.”

With the increase of skiers this week, Fawcett encourages anyone planning to hit the slopes to plan ahead.

“Budgeting a few extra minutes if you have a lesson, as an example, or you're coming to pick up rental equipment prior to hitting the slopes, that is always wise,” Fawcett added.

Ski officials say if you're heading out to the mountains this winter to be prepared and check the avalanche conditions before venturing out.