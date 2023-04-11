'We’re Canadians, we’ve got to get out': Sun seekers hit local patios

Kitchener and Waterloo enjoyed the warmest day of the year on Tuesday with temperatures cracking the 20 degree mark, and it’s only supposed to get warmer as the week goes on.

Local patios were busy with those enjoying the mild weather.

“It's nice to be sitting outside, first time this year, warm weather - we're Canadians, we've got to get out,” said Trent Mayers, who ate his lunch on a patio.

For many, it felt more like early summer rather than mid-April, with Environment Canada saying temperatures in Southern Ontario are expected to be the warmest in the country this week.

“Having the sun hit your skin when you're taking in a nice cocktail from our cocktail menu, is just – you can't think of a better way to spend your afternoon,” said Cindy Fawcett, the regional operations leader at the Bauer Kitchen in Kitchener and Wildcraft in Waterloo.

The warm weather is all thanks to a big ridge of pressure, according to experts.

“We get predominantly sunshine, but we also get mainly southwesterly winds, so all the warm air from the U.S. midwest is being pushed into southern Ontario, instead of the colder arctic Canadian air that we're accustomed to coming in from the north,” said Monica Vaswani, a weather preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

SHEDDING WINTER TIRES

At Kal Tire in Waterloo, the sudden warm up meant appointments for tire swaps are going fast. They're now booking customers two weeks ahead and warning people not to put off the switch for too long.

“Those winter tires are really soft for a good reason. When it's cold outside, they grip the road, they move. When it gets above 7 degrees that compound starts to become too soft, you get a reduction in traction, you'll see aggravated wear to your tires, especially on your shoulders, reducing your fuel efficiency,” said Tiffany Woodley, manager at Kal Tire Waterloo.

LOOKING AHEAD

Environment Canada said 20 degree highs are expected until the weekend. They predict there’s a chance we could set temperature records.

But then comes a shift, as a low pressure system comes in from the west.

“It's not impossible that next week it could even be seasonal or even slightly below seasonal, so really enjoy it this week. Next week could be more like the spring that we're used to in April,” said Vaswani.