'We're close to a deal': Moe on a federal health deal with the provinces
Saskatchewan’s premier says he believes a provincial-federal health-care deal is close.
“I do believe that we are close to a deal,” Scott Moe said on CTV News Channel’s Power Play with Vassy Kapelos Monday. “We are much closer to a deal than we were a few months ago,” he said.
Moe told Kapelos that while there are “very few” behind-the-scenes discussions about a deal but ministerial meetings are ongoing.He said he is starting to see the premiers’ priorities come into alignment with the federal government’s priorities.
Moe is one of four premiers who have spoken to CTV’s Power Play about the potential for a health-care deal. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she wouldn’t be waiting on federal funding to take action. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said a deal could be reached “very quickly” if both sides come together.
“I’m very hopeful,” Moe told Kapelos.
Moe discusses healthcare in the video at the top of this article.
