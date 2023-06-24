'We're concerned about it': Riders' O-lineman Jerald Hawkins injured during Calgary faceoff

Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins was carted off to the locker room with an apparent left knee injury in the second quarter of his Canadian Football League (CFL) debut.

The six foot six, 305 pounder was blocking Stamps rusher James Vaughters when he connected with another Stampeder, Derek Wiggan.

"We'll know more about it tomorrow [June 25] but we're concerned about it," said head coach Craig Dickenson following the game.

Hawkins was replaced by Logan Bandy and did not return.

The injury forced the Riders to shuffle the deck on their offensive line. Logan Ferland was bounced to the outside to play tackle, something he hadn't done since 2019.

“I think what helps a lot is just in our practice, just drilling that all the time and having substitutions ready and me being able to take those reps at practice,” Ferland said following the game.

“Adversity. Especially for the offensive line. We have to fill in like nothing happened, and that’s what we did here tonight.”

Riders quarterback Trevor Harris says he was extremely impressed by Ferland's adaptability.

“I do a lot of off-season studying on football in general and tackles are hard to find. The fact that Logan has the ability to bounce out to the outside, is incredible,” Harris explained.

“Watching him do that today just shows his versatility and how valuable he really is.”

Hawkins was a fourth round draft pick of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016. He played in 16 NFL games, making one start.

He also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints.

“I think it’s a good time and place to have a bye week with how the team is feeling as far as injuries go so it’ll be good to have the week, heal up.” said Ferland.

The Riders have yet to provide an update on the severity of Hawkin’s injury and how long he'll be out.