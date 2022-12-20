'We're delivering': Alberta will cover next-generation insulin pumps before new year

The UCP government says Albertans in need of next-generation insulin pumps may be able to get one covered by the province as soon as this Friday.

The NDP has been hounding the government to make good on a promise to pay for the new pumps before the end of 2022.

In July, Health Minister Jason Copping apologized for proposed changes that would have left anyone who didn't qualify for low-income status, or didn't have coverage, to pay for insurance or out of pocket for a pump.

At the time, Copping promised to maintain funding and even add to the list of pumps the government covers.

"We’re delivering on Minister Copping’s commitment to give Albertans access to the next generation of insulin pumps at no cost through the Insulin Pump Therapy Program," press secretary Steve Buick said Tuesday.

People who are eligible, have a complete application and can find an appropriate pump in stock may be able to get one by the end of the week, Buick stated. A full rollout will take a few weeks longer.

"Clients need to meet the program criteria and complete the application process to access the new pumps," Buick said.

"Albertans who use insulin pumps continue to have access to currently listed insulin pumps and insulin pump supplies at no cost."

NDP Health Critic David Shepherd asked Copping for an update last week in the legislature. The minister said work was being done and an announcement would be coming "in the very near future."

A doctor who specializes in diabetes research said the program is a solid investment for Alberta.

"If people are not able to manage their diabetes well they can develop huge health complications which are massively expensive," said Dr. Peter Senior.

Lisa Hart has been living with Type 1 diabetes for years and said it's not easy to afford without government help.

"Pumps are not cheap. They run about $6,000, $7,000 and need to be replaced every five years. Supplies are expensive as well. We're looking at $300-400 a month for the typical user," she said.

The UCP also promised a Diabetes Working Group. Two co-chairs have been named, but Hart and other Albertans are still waiting to hear who the other members will be and how it will work.

"They said it was going to be as soon as possible in 2022 and now there are 11 days left in 2022 and we have heard nothing," Hart said.

More information about the working group will be made public "in the coming weeks," Buick said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa