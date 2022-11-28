'We're devastated': Water woes plague north Winnipeg neighbourhood

Residents in a northeast Winnipeg neighbourhood are dealing with flooded basements and water issues they believe stem from a nearby car wash.

It's been a busy week for Dan and Gail Kluk after their basement flooded on Nov. 19.

Water came up out of two drains in their basement, destroying the carpet, two freezers and several truckloads of belongings.

"I mean, we're devastated," said Gail Kluk. "We're in our 70s. We're retired and on a fixed income. It's terrible."

The couple said they've never experienced any water issues in the thirty years they've lived in their house.

After calling the city, the Kluks said someone from the city cleaned a clogged sewer pipe across the street from them.

A few houses down, Patricia Naherny, is also experiencing water issues.

She said her sump pump kicked in on Nov. 19 and has been running around eight times a day since.

Naherny said city workers have come twice to check out the situation but haven't offered any solutions.

"Stop this situation or fix it or do something. I'm going crazy. I'm not sleeping. I mean up at night making sure it's pumping," said Naherny.

The Kluks and Naherny believe the water issues have to do with the car wash beside their homes.

CTV News spoke with the owner of Blondies Car Wash, who said the car wash drains into the regular sewer system and hasn't experienced any problems.

“It is not contributing to the problem at all,” said Gilbert Gauthier, the car wash’s owner.

“The mud doesn't go down the drains, it stays in our pits,” he added. “We get trucks to take out the soil off the cars every three to four months.”

Gauthier said the car wash is equipped with backflow prevention valves and meets every provincial and municipal requirement.

The City of Winnipeg said it is aware of two sewer backups in the area in the last ten days.

"The City's Environmental Standards Division is on site and investigating the cause of the issues at this property. We will continue to maintain contact with the property owner as the investigation continues," said the city in an email.

Coun. Jeff Browaty said he is also aware of the issue.

"We have requests into the water and waste department to get some update as to what is happening if the city has an obligation or the car wash has the obligation. We are just waiting to get information," he said.

Waiting - that has residents dealing with the water frustrated.

"This can't go on forever with me pumping. Eventually, I can see that pump blowing and I'm just waiting for that day," said Naherny.

"We are definitely panicked because what is going to stop it if the car wash is pumping gallons and gallons of water," said Kluk.