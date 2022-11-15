'We’re disappointed': Grey Cup fan frustrated by flight availability, costs

Football fans began landing in the Queen city this week but for some, their trip isn’t going as smoothly as planned.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats fan Craig Hennessey believes there are not enough flights going to and from Regina International Airport for Grey Cup week.

Hennessey went to his first Grey Cup festival in 2016 in Ottawa. Has been to every one since, making it a yearly tradition with a friend of his.

“I tell every CFL fan, ‘You have to go to a Grey Cup,’” he said. “You don’t really get the CFL until you’ve experienced it.”

They had never been to Regina and were looking forward to this year’s event. However, Hennessey said the availability of flights is low, and the ones that are, cost a fortune.

“We were hopeful, albeit naïve, that the flights would emerge. And they never did,” he said. “On the two major airlines, it was in excess of $1,500.”

Hennessey said he could lose out on several hundred dollars between his accommodations, festival event tickets and game tickets if he cannot make it to Regina.

“The expense and the effort that’s been put in, unfortunately because of airlines, it probably won’t happen.”

Air Canada said they did add some extra flights to and from YQR for Grey Cup traffic.

“Additional capacity included adding an extra flight between Toronto and Regina and also scheduling larger aircraft on flight from Vancouver and Toronto, to and from Regina,” they said in a statement.

WestJet said it added additional capacity on flights on Nov. 21, the day after the game.

“On select flights between Calgary and Regina, we added larger aircraft to operate and we are looking at adding additional capacity on this route where possible,” they responded in a statement.

WestJet also added an extra flight to Toronto from Regina on Nov. 21 to accommodate demand.

The Regina Airport Authority said there are a few extra flights coming into the terminal this week.

“Ultimately, we as an airport can’t tell the airlines where, when and how to fly,” said manager of customer experience Justin Reves. “The challenge for an event like Grey Cup is people don’t all come in the same day. But often, they’ll leave at the same time so they can plan ahead.”

“But because the festival is a week-long event, it’s a little tougher for them maybe to gauge exactly how many flights they need in places.”