'We’re doing something good': LaSalle teens bake up a storm to support an injured friend

Three teenagers have spent all their free time this past week, baking everything from cupcakes to candy bark, as part of a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

They’re doing this because, for now, it's the only thing they can do, for Olivia Naklie’s family.

The 15-year-old was injured in a bicycle accident in April and is facing a long road to recovery in hospital.

"I’m just glad that she’s okay and that she’s going to get better," says Leah MacDonald, 16.

"We wanted to help her in some way, cause like she is a few hours away its not like we can just go see her and we figured that this was a good way to help support her and her family."

The Naklie family first moved to London to be close to Olivia while she was in hospital in London.

"We would not have gotten through what we got through without them," says mom Bridget “you don’t really realize how fantastic of a service it is, until you need them and they came through for us in spades."

"It (RMHC) made it very easy to give Olivia everything that we possibly can, and everything that she needs," says dad Aaron.

Olivia has now been transferred to a hospital in Toronto and the RMHC is no longer available to the Naklie’s.

They tell CTV News they have found a place to stay, and are incredibly grateful to the charity for helping them.

And, they are overwhelmed by the fundraiser by the three teenagers back home.

Leah MacDonald, Emma Northcott and Mia Salisbury hold some of the 100 boxes of desserts they baked and sold to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)

"We didn’t think we’d sell this many or get this many donations," says Emma Northcott, 16.

"It still feels good because we know we’re supporting them in every way we can."

“I know that it's for a good cause and i know that we’re doing something good here,” says Mia Salisbury, 16.

After just a few days the online fundraiser sold out all 100 boxes of desserts.

They are also raising money for RMHC.

Here’s a link to their fundraiser which continues until June 30th.