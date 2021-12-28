'We're doing this for the kids': Petrolia, Ont. hockey tournament proceeds with protocols in place

An 18U minor hockey tournament in Petrolia, Ont. is one of the few that are taking place around the province during the holidays.

"We're really excited to be able to offer offer the tournament in a safe and responsible way," says Nick Salaris, tournament director. "We're all here doing this basically for the kids and families."

Salaris understands that some may not be comfortable attending, and he wants everyone involved to "feel safe."

With guidance from Lambton Public Health and the town of Petrolia, they decided to host the tournament from Dec, 27 to Dec. 30 with proper protocols and procedures in place.

Upon arrival, everyone must show proof of vaccination and ID to get into the Greenwood Recreation Centre. They then receive a wristband to enter the building.

"So we typically run an opening ceremony and have a light lunch, we cancelled that, we're not doing a closing ceremonies at the tournament," says Salaris.

"Teams must leave right out their dressing room. They don't come back and congregate in the lobby, and there's no food or drink allowed in the arena."

Organizers also do extensive cleaning of the high-touch areas between games and have spaced out the schedule. Fifty per cent capacity is allowed, and fans from different households are asked to spread apart.

"With what's going on in the world today, with the precautions that have been taken at this facility in particular, and the amount of precautions that were communicated to us, we felt this was the best site for us and our players because we felt comfortable coming here," says Jason Gallagher, head coach of the Hagersville Hawks team, who drove more than two hours to play Tuesday.

The Hawks are the only non-regional team participating, and the only one who will be staying overnight. While other teams leave immediately and drive home. The Hawks are staying at a hotel in Sarnia.

"We have strict rules in place team rules in place where the players once they get to the hotel, they must stay in their in their rooms with their families," says Gallagher.

"They're not allowed out in the hallways and the only time they're allowed out is during games at mealtime. We want to keep them safe, which will in turn ensure the health and safety of everybody participating."

The Hawks have had a few games postponed due to COVID-19 this year, but were thrilled to be able to get on the ice, as some of them are in their final year of minor hockey.

"We honestly weren't sure if we were going to be able to come up this weekend," says Tyler Matthews, a 16-year-old playing in the event. "To be able to come up it's just so great. You won't be able to hang out at the hotel but on the ice, it's always a blast."

The Hawks started their tournament with a bang Tuesday, completing a four-goal comeback against Lucan with a six-goal third period in a 7-6 win over the Irish.

The organizing committee says if any health protocols change, they'd immediately shut things down, but they don't expect that to be necessary.

"We will abide by all the rules because we're not some rogue organization," says Salaris.

"If it's told to us that it's not safe, we certainly will not do it. We understand people are at different points in the pandemic and coming at it from different views and we respect that and we just asked the same in return."