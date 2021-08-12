'We're extremely nervous': Officials at Manitoulin Health Centre worried as COVID cases rise

There are 14 active cases of COVID 19 on Manitoulin Island as of Thursday.

Officials with the Manitoulin Health Centre say this is the most active cases at one time since the pandemic began.



“We’re extremely nervous that if there is wide spread, community spread of the delta variant in particular, which is quite contagious that this could mean more hospitalizations and make our ability to react and provide care so much more difficult,” says Tim Vine, Manitoulin Health Centre Interim Co-CEO.

While the hospital is ready to take care of COVID patients at both sites in Little Current and Mindemoya as well as its field hospital set up at the local arena, Vine admits the last year and a half is starting to take its toll on staff.



“Vigilance gets tiring and so we’ve got a lot of folks are still being very vigilant are here to support the community and the safety of our patients but are getting quite worn out,” he said.



“Lots of overtime shifts and difficulty booking holidays because of the nursing shortage.”

In total, Manitoulin Island has seen 62 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and only one person had to be hospitalized.



Vine says stopping the spread continues to be about following public health guidelines.



“We do really want to encourage vigilance within the community. You know people should go and get vaccinated. People should continue to wear a mask when social distancing it’s possible. Continue washing hands,” he continued.



“Limit travel as much as possible. We know that there is the delta variant which is a highly contagious variant transmitting through the population right now and sort of those risk factors can be lowed by you know only going out when necessary, using proper hand hygiene.”

On Wednesday, Wiikwemkoong Chief Duke Peltier issued a warning to residents and visitors of the community of several possible exposures.



This, just one week after the community declared an outbreak.