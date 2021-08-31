'We’re finished': Minister’s press secretary cuts off question about premier, minister absences

The press secretary for the minister of culture cut off a CTV News Edmonton reporter’s questions when he asked about the absence of the premier and cabinet ministers.

Minister Ron Orr was at an event in Lacombe, promoting Alberta Culture Days, when CTV News Edmonton reporter Nav Sangha attempted to ask him about other members of caucus.

“It’s about Culture Days,” said Amanda LeBlanc, the minister’s press secretary. “We’re finished… we’re finished, thanks Nav.”

LeBlanc did eventually allow Sangha to ask his question, but stopped the minister before he could answer.

“Nav we’re good, thank you so much. We’re all set minster,” she said.

The culture minister replied with “OK.”