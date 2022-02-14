‘We’re forgotten’: Barrie, Ont. tornado victims waiting on rebuilds

Seven months after a powerful tornado tore through a Barrie community, the scars remain visible, with several homes still uninhabitable, leaving those homeowners feeling forgotten.

"The casseroles stopped being delivered, so to speak, so we're kind of on our own at this point," said Carolyn Walker.

The EF-2 twister destroyed Walker's home when it hit the south-end neighbourhood on July 15.

Since that time, many residents have been forced to find alternative accommodations while they wait for their insurance to be processed so they can begin rebuilding.

"Every day, checking for emails, looking for phone calls waiting for answers," said Christian Anderson.

Anderson has been trying to build back what he lost but said he feels ignored.

"No one is helping us. We're forgotten," Anderson said.

"To have stuff at a standstill with no answer as to why it's not being worked on. It's very frustrating. You get angry," said Walker standing outside her family home, looking through the metal fencing that surrounds it.

The feeling of being forgotten is something local politicians at all levels of government said they are trying to address by working with the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC).

"This was their home, and it was destroyed, and they want to be back," said Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard via Skype from Ottawa.

Brassard added that he is working with the IBC on a national level to ensure these residents have a voice and urges anyone still impacted to contact his office.

The message was echoed by Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin.

"People can't afford to wait even a week because they wanted to be back yesterday," said Khanjin.

Khanjin noted that after the premier's visit to the neighbourhood in July, the province provided $150,000 through its Disaster Emergency Relief Fund to help the victims buy essential items lost in the tornado.

Although work is being done to put pressure on insurance companies to fast-track the process, IBC said the reason for the delay is valid.

According to Anne Marie Thomas, director of Consumer and Industry Relations for IBC, the tornado caused over $100 million in insured losses, making up about 2,200 insurance claims in Barrie.

Thomas said the tornado in Barrie's south end was just one of several natural disasters in Canada over the last several months, including flooding in British Columbia, leading to an excess of insurance claims across the country.

"And there are supply chain issues in almost every trade and non-trades is causing some delays in some repairs to properties being completed," said Thomas.

Thomas acknowledged that insurance companies should have constant communication with customers during times like these.

On Monday, the City of Barrie announced that all permit applications to begin construction on homes hit by the tornado had been granted.

"We have had 54 permits submitted, and I believe we have approved 54," said Barrie City Councillor Mike McCann.

Meanwhile, affected residents said they want better communication with insurance companies on the status of their homes and a possible timeline for when work to rebuild will begin.