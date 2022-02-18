'We're going to attract more people': Yorkton passes budget; city looking to recreation for economic boost

Although ideas were passed around through council Monday, the 2022 budget has been solidified in Yorkton.

"Ultimately council wants to do zeros if at all possible — that's still their aim point. But perhaps a little unrealistic,” said Yorkton mayor Mitch Hippsley.

There was discussion about splitting the operational and capital budgets, but it was defeated by a vote of four to three — Hippsley, along with Councillors Darcy Zaharia and Quinn Haider voting against.

In the end, nothing changed from the tabling of Yorkton’s preliminary budget. The 4.86 per cent increase will amount to around $8 more per month for the average Yorkton homeowner.

"We'd love to keep zeros right across the board, but when you take a look at the national inflation rate of 4.5 per cent, it is unrealistic,” Hippsley continued.

The main reason for the hike was out of the city’s control. 2.36 per cent of the budget is heading to the RCMP collective agreement, a deal signed in Ottawa which was out of council’s control.

Last year, the budget included a zero per cent increase for homeowners.

On top of the RCMP contract, a decrease in the provincial municipal revenue sharing grant due to Saskatchewan’s economic slowdown meant $137,000 in lost revenues which needed to be made up. Both the operating budget and the capital project funds increased by one per cent.

The capital projects that went through included York Road construction, set to break ground in 2023.

Also, a new 7.6 million dollar clubhouse for deer park to replace the 60 year old existing facility.

It was something that needed to be replaced, according to Coun. Chris Wyatt.

"I've always wanted to see water and sewer up there, and hopefully we can have some expansion, maybe some townhouses or some sort of condominium project,” he explained.

Kinsmen Arena will also get an upgrade with its rink slab and ice systems, with the Gallagher Centre set to see a new ice plant.

Wyatt says the upgrades to the rinks and clubhouse will have an economic impact.

"The drivers are the people that use those facilities. The City of Yorkton doesn't go and attract golf tournaments,” he said. “It’s going to be the men's club. It's going to be the ladies club. It's going to be the seniors club. It's going to be the Terriers that organize the tournaments that are going to make that building used."

Additional projects coming to the city include a new pump bike park and upgrades to Yorkton’s water tower.

All the investments are geared to getting people to Yorkton, and making the city a place people are looking to raise their families, according to Hippsley.

"We're going to attract more people. It's hard to actually put dollar amount on how many people come to town for specific things like the Gallagher Center or the hockey rinks or the golf courses, or whatever. But it is a drawing card — it's a magnet,” he said.

The budget began at a 12 per cent increase back in September, but after much number crunching, the City landed on the 4.86 per cent increase.