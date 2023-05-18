'We're going to Hawaii!': Beaumont woman celebrates $5M lottery win
A Beaumont woman won $5 million in the April 22 Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw.
Cornelia Cyanan said it was the shock of her life when she checked her ticket.
"I thought I won $5,000 and I was so excited about winning that much," she said in a news release from Western Canada Lottery Corporation. "Then another patron said it was $500,000, then $5,000,000 – I couldn't believe it!"
She said her siblings were in the store parking lot waiting while she checked the ticket.
"I kept trying to get their attention, but they couldn’t see me," she said. "I made my way to them and said: 'We have no more problems!'"
Cyanan said the money will help cover her daughter's wedding this year, as well as a milestone birthday celebration. She also plans to travel.
"I asked my grandkids where they would like to go," she said. "They said Hawaii, so we’re going to Hawaii!"
Cyanan bought her ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore on Calgary Trail in Edmonton.
The winning numbers were 4, 8, 21, 38, 46 and 49.
