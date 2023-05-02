'We're going to keep moving forward': Caldwell First Nation Marina open for business

The Caldwell First Nation is continuing efforts to rebuild a nation after centuries of struggle with the opening of a new marina near Leamington.

The Caldwell First Nation Marina opened May 1 and represents a second major milestone towards economic reconciliation, following the recent grand opening of Caldwell Gas and Variety.

“It's a very exciting time for the First Nation right now,” said Caldwell First Nation Band Councillor Ian Duckworth. “We're practically bringing community members that want to come back to the community home.”

“It’s another step towards our economic reconciliation for the First Nation to help build things for our community. We're looking forward to doing our infrastructure build this year, our housing is going up. So things are moving forward in a good way for the First Nation.”

A grand opening event is planned during Victoria Day weekend on Saturday, May 20. A walleye fishing contest will see the winner receive a seasonal pass valued at $170.

“We had to get the marina up and running because this is a very popular marina for a lot of local fishermen and for a lot of our own anglers,” Duckworth said. “So we wanted to make sure this was available to them.”

“From what I hear, it's closer to where the fish are and it's protected from the water from the lake so they got more of a protection for their boats here than in some of the other marinas around the area.”

Response to the new marina has been great according to Caldwell First Nation economic development officer Alex Kajtar.

“We're just excited to provide more to the greater community as well as the citizens of Caldwell First Nation,” Kajtar said.

Kajtar told CTV News about half of the available spaces are already reserved for the 2023 season, noting there are between 35 and 40 slips depending on boat size.

“We're providing a community space and a recreational activity for the citizens since obtaining reserve status back in 2020,” Kajtar explained. “It's important that as we're developing the infrastructure down the line there's still have space for community to gather and to provide outdoor amenities at discounted rates for our members, but also at competitive prices for the greater Leamington community.”

In 2020, Caldwell First Nation received official Reserve Status in Leamington, following a 230-year effort to regain their ancestral grounds.

Kajtar noted other long-term ventures such as a conservation boardwalk, vineyard and 26 affordable housing units later this fall, are all interconnected to create economic sustainability.

“Our vineyard is developing, our gas station, all of our housing, our administration office and just kind of more to come as we continue to develop in the future.”

Kajtar added, “A big part of this project was support from FedDev Ontario to support tourism relief and that was a big thing we wanted to bring to the First Nation is tourism opportunities. So look forward to canoe and kayak rentals, self-guided canoe experiences and even tap into some of our other properties just adjacent to the marina.”

Speaking with CTV News ahead of a visit to Windsor, Canada's first Indigenous justice minister and former MP Jody Wilson-Raybould applauded Caldwell’s recent efforts.

“What we're doing right now as First Nations in this country, we are rebuilding,” Wilson-Raybould said. “And that includes rebuilding our institutions of government, but also having the ability to fuel and fund our governments like any other government.”

She said economic development opportunities are significant to ensure governing operations.

“This is an opportunity for the Caldwell First Nation, and these are opportunities that we've seen communities all across the country embrace and certainly it's a positive reality for that community but also neighboring communities. Success begets success and I hope that many people in the area come out to celebrate the success of the First Nation and enable them to continue to build their economic development opportunities and by virtue of that being able to ensure that they can continue to become more self-determining including self-governing, moving away from colonial structures like the Indian Act,” said Wilson-Raybould.

“As First Nations in this country, we were left out of confederation when the powers were divided up between the federal government and provincial governments. What we’re doing as Indigenous communities in this country is correcting that mistake. It’s hard work. It requires governments, Indigenous peoples and Canadians generally to embrace the opportunities that come with Indigenous nations rebuilding.”

The new marina is located at 592 Bevel Line Rd. Leamington.

Councillor Duckworth added, “Just keep looking. Keep watching us. We're going to keep moving forward.”