'We're going to stay': member of Manitoba Legislature encampments plans to fight eviction notices

A member of the encampments on the Manitoba Legislature grounds handed eviction notices says they plan on staying put and fighting the move.

Occupants of two encampments have been told they must leave and remove their tents and belongings in one week. On Wednesday, police and provincial officials attended the camps and handed out eviction notices for August 23.

The group on the east side of the Legislature has been there for more than a year. That encampment was set up to honour the lives of children buried at former residential school sites. Members vowed to stay there until all of the bodies are found across Canada.

Billy, a member of the east encampment who did not want his last name used, said he and others there are disappointed by the notice and say they are peaceful and not bothering anyone.

He said they are not going anywhere.

“We’re going to stay, we’re going to fight for this,” Billy said. “We’re going to have pretty much a rally or protest about this, they shouldn’t be doing this.”

The eviction notice says the encampment is in violation of a new law banning people from erecting permanent structures and occupying a tent or portable shelter on the grounds.

That law comes after multiple protests on the grounds, including the weeks-long trucker protest earlier this year which blocked traffic around the legislature, and the protests on Canada Day 2021 where the Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth statues were toppled outside the legislature.