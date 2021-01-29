South Simcoe Police are actively searching for two drivers involved in a hit-and-run on Friday in Bradford that sent a 65-year-old woman to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police and the woman's family are pleading with the drivers to turn themselves in.

"We don't believe that you intended for this to happen. Humans panic sometimes when things like this take place," said Acting Staff Sgt. David Phillips on Friday.

Police said Jasuina Pereira was crossing West Park Avenue on Holland Street West on Jan. 22 shortly before 7 p.m. when a white SUV struck her. They say the impact threw her into the air, sending her crashing to the ground, where she was hit by a grey sedan just 16 seconds later.

"As Jesuina laid on the road, trying to recover, a second vehicle drove along and struck her again. This vehicle also failed to remain," Phillips said.

Police said both drivers knew they had struck someone.

"The first vehicle stopped, reversed and fled the scene," Phillips said.

Officers encourage anyone with surveillance or dashcam video from the area on Friday evening to contact Det. Sgt. Kai Johnson at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, ext. 1040, by email or Crime Stoppers.

Phillips said any information could be useful. "I would rather people come forward with too many tips than holding something back."

Police are convinced they will find the drivers and urged them to come forward.

"We're going to catch up with you eventually. It's most important that you do the right thing," Phillips stated. "You have got to come forward and tell us what happened so we can put this behind us."

Pereira remains in a Toronto area hospital suffering from the injuries she sustained in the collision.

Meanwhile, police captured security footage of both vehicles. They released the images Friday in hopes that someone will have information.

"If you have a neighbour whose vehicle you haven't seen since Friday night... Perhaps you work on a body shop, and you've done some recent repair work to either a white Range Rover or a grey sedan; we're anticipating that you would see damage to the front of the vehicle," Phillips said.

"We're looking for any information from the public that can help us identify these drivers."