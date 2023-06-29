'We're gonna need a bigger plug': Didsbury, Alta., to take possession of all-electric Zamboni

Didsbury's hockey arena just got a little greener.

The southern Alberta town announced this week they've taken possession of an all-electric Zamboni, which will not only clean the ice but also benefit the climate.

It's set to replace a 14-year-old propane-powered Zamboni, which did its job well for more than a decade but of late has started to break down like an aging defenceman playing on balky knees.

The town received a $50,000 grant from the province's Municipal Climate Change Action Centre to help buy it, but they're still on the hook for $118,145, which will be paid using recreation reserves.

“This is great news for our community,” said Mayor Rhonda Hunter. “The new electric Zamboni will reduce emissions within the building, creating a safer air-quality environment for arena users as well as staff.

“Additionally, yearly savings as a result of moving from propane to electric are estimated to be more than $3,000,” she added. “This is a fiscally responsible purchase, especially given the Government of Alberta grant.”

Didsbury is a town of a little over 5,000 in central Alberta, about 80 kilometres north of Calgary.